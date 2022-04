(WRBL) – There’s a programming note to pass along due to WRBL’s coverage of the 2022 Columbus Mayoral Debate on Thursday, April 28th at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Jeopardy (regularly scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on WRBL) and Wheel of Fortune (regularly scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on WRBL) will now air at on ERBL at 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively.

M*A*S*H* on ERBL will be pre-empted during this time period.