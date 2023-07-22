COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — New details are coming out as plans move forward to build a new judicial center to replace the downtown Columbus Government Center.

The plans are changing amid higher projected cost to construct the facility that will house the majority of the Muscogee County and city courts.

The new judicial center next to the current Government Center is to be constructed with $200 million dollars secured in a 20-21 sales tax vote. That includes funds to build a parking deck and tear down the East and West wings of the current Government Center tower.

“The main thing we’re talking about is, is our commitment is to try to build a magnificent building that is going to stay within budget,” Mayor Skip Henderson told WRBL in an exclusive intervierw. “And with all the increase in the costs, building costs, we had jumped from about $175-$177 million up to about $223, $225 million. That was about to close to $50 million difference.”

That led to a reworking of the plan.

“So, we had to kind of go back and look at a more economical way to still accomplish the goal,” Henderson said “So, we’re likely to save the wings as opposed to demolishing them and starting from the ground up and putting a taller building out there. So, we’ll use those. We’ll put more windows in there. It’ll fit with the architectural styles around that area, including the RiverCenter and the Springer.”

Columbus councilors have been briefed in small groups on the changes but there has been no public presentation of the proposal. Local Superior Court and State Court judges, as well as other judicial officers were briefed on the plan late Friday afternoon at the Government Center.

A new judicial center will still be built on the 10th Street side of the Government Center. Plans call for the tower to still be demolished, but the East and West wings will be salvaged and worked into the complex.

The Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax vote that included the Judicial Center also included another $200 million dollars in additional projects.