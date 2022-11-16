COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A prominent Columbus criminal defense attorney was remembered Wednesday afternoon at a memorial service held at First Baptist Church.

Richard Hagler practiced law in Columbus for nearly 45 years before passing away from Leukemia last week.

Richard understood the role of a criminal defense attorney.

He was a proud double dog – earning his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Georgia.

He started his career as a prosecutor in 1977 and opened his own practice in the summer of 1983.

“Richard was the sort of lawyer who educated quite a few other lawyers about the strengths and more importantly weaknesses of their cases in the courtroom,” Chief Superior Court Judge Gil McBride. “Some of those lawyers are now on the bench.”

His law partner of 14 years and close friend was District Attorney Stacey Jackson.

“He really had the ability to help good people get out of bad situations,” Jackson said. “And that was his knack.”

And sometimes that meant difficult conversations with his clients.

“He was definitely an advocate for justice and fair treatment for his clients,” McBride said. “But he also knew when the facts and the evidence against the client were overwhelming. And he was capable of counseling clients and telling them, again politely, firmly, but clearly, sometimes things they did not wish to hear.”

And Jackson says one trait stood out.

“His tenacity,” Jackson said. “I think anyone can speak to that. His tenacity in trying cases. His ability and strength as a defense attorney. Also, his legal mind and acumen.”

Richard and his wife, Tasca, quietly supported the first women to successfully complete U.S. Army Ranger School. They were an integral part of the women’s support group.

“When the women first started at Ranger School, they had nowhere to go,” said Kris Fuhr, a 1985 West Point graduate. “They didn’t live here. Media was everywhere. The public was so curious. And Richard and Tasca Hagler opened up their home and made it a base of support for the women who were taking on this trail0-blazing challenge. Without their support, their kindness, their true Southern hospitality, we would not have seen the success of the women at Ranger School that we have. We have gone from three to 114. And a lot of that is on the shoulders of Richard and Tasca.”

Richard Hagler was 70 years old.