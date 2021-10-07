Prosecutor includes ‘illegal drugs’ restriction in bond modification motion for suspended DA Mark Jones

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Attorney General’s Office filed a litany of motions late Wednesday in the case against suspended Muscogee County District Attorney Mark Jones.

In one of those motions, the prosecutor in the alleged criminal misconduct case against Jones is asking that the defendant’s bond be modified.

Currently, Jones, who was suspended earlier this week by Gov. Brian Kemp, is restricted from consuming alcohol as a condition of his $10,000 bond.

The motion filed Wednesday by Deputy Attorney General John Fowler also adds that Jones “shall not possess or consume illegal drugs.”

The motion cites that Jones is currently on bond in an unrelated case where he is accused of felony of Serious Injury by Motor Vehicle and DUI. It also cites a previous DUI conviction.

According to previous reporting by WRBL News 3, while Jones was running for the office last year, the Columbus attorney had two previous DUIs.

According to information obtained under Georgia’s Open Records Act last May, Jones was first arrested on September 12, 2015 and charged with DUI. He refused to take three sobriety tests when requested to do so by law enforcement.

He pleaded guilty April 8, 2016 to that DUI charge. Speeding and failure to yield charges connected with the same incident were dismissed.

Jones got a second DUI charge on November 11, 2019. That case is pending.

The state’s most recent motion also asks Houston County Superior Court Judge Katherine K. Lumsden, who has been assigned the case, to prohibit Jones from contacting potential witnesses directly or indirectly.

In another motion, Fowler sought to strike down Jones’ request for a speedy trial. Jones is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday on a nine-count indictment that alleges criminal misconduct while in office.

The indictment was the result of a GBI investigation, and the charges were taken to a Muscogee County Grand Jury by the Attorney General’s Office last month.

Among the allegations against Jones is that he asked Columbus Police Cpl. Sherman Hayes to lie under oath in order to get an involuntary manslaughter charge against Elijah Farrell upgraded to murder. Jones is also accused of bribing two of his assistant district attorneys in order to obtain murder convictions.

WRBL News 3 has reached out to Jones via phone and text multiple times for comment since his suspension on Monday. He has not responded. Jones is currently acting as his own attorney.