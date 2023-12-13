COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man faces multiple charges including murder in a trial this week in Muscogee County Superior Court.

Emmanuel Truitt is accused of shooting to death Deondre Reynolds, 17, three years ago.

The prosecution says this is a simple case of murder. The defense says that an inept Columbus police department charged an innocent man.

Reynolds was shot multiple times in the chest on December 3, 2021 inside a home on the 300 block of 25th Avenue.

Prosecutors say two witnesses saw the shooting and told police that Truitt shot the teenager to death.

Defense attorney Serena Saunders says police arrested and charged an innocent man.

This is how prosecutor Ray Daniel says it happened.

“Deondre Reynolds asked for his gun,” Daniel said. “And said, ‘Can you pass me my gun?’ … And then Mr. Truitt picked up the gun and said something to the effect of, ‘Oh, you mean this gun?” He picked up the gun, pointed it, and shot Mr. Deondre Reynolds in the chest. And then he shot him several more times for good measure.”

The gun in question that killed Reynolds was a rifle.

The case is being tried in front of Superior Court Judge John Martin.