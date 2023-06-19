AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn mother accused of drowning her severely emaciated six-year-old son the week before Father’s Day will be in court Wednesday as the Lee County District Attorney asks a judge order, Kelly Watford, 47, to remain behind bars during her Aniah’s Hearing, gives judges the ability to deny bail in serious crimes.

The victim, Sulivan Watford weighed just 21 lbs. at the time of his death according to investigators.

WRBL reached out to a defense law firm allegedly representing Kelly Watford for a statement. We are waiting to hear back.

Sulivan Watford’s father, Mark Watford, is charged with Aggravated Child Abuse in connection with the case. According to Lee County Detention records, Mark Watford is no longer behind bars on his $30,000 bond. Based on a phone call with a plasma center in Opelika, it appears Mark Watford works or worked at the center. When WRBL called to confirm Watford was a medical worker at the plasma center and his current employment status a person answering the phone told us they were extremely sad about the circumstances and asked us to reach out to their corporate office for further information. When we asked for the contact information the phone disconnected.

On Wednesday, June 14, emergency services were called to the 2200 block of Core Drive regarding a six-year-old child in medical distress. First responders found Sulivan unresponsive and not breathing. Immediate life-saving measures were initiated, and the child was then transported to East Alabama Health for further medical intervention. Sulivan was pronounced deceased by attending physicians.

Auburn Police launched an investigation. According to court documents the child’s mother claimed he became unresponsive while she was bathing him. Investigators say Sulivan’s death is consistent with drowning, indicated during medical treatment and subsequent post-mortem examination. Additionally, the child exhibited extreme malnourishment, weighing approximately 21 lbs. Based on medical statistics, a healthy six-year-old boy typically weighs around 50 lbs. Further evidence emerged, suggesting Sulivan had been subjected to prolonged and intentional abuse.

Sulivan’s tiny body has been transported to ADFS Montgomery Medical Facility for an autopsy. The report will take several weeks to complete and will only be released if the case goes to a Grand Jury.

Sulivan’s parents Mark Edward Watford and Kelly West Watford, were arrested. Mark Watford has been charged with aggravated child abuse, while Kelly Watford faces a charge of felony murder.

The couple’s other children are no longer in the home and are being cared for by outside caretakers and DHR. We are working to confirm the children were homeschooled, as there are no records of them attending Auburn City Schools.