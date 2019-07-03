Protesters stand up for woman indicted in her unborn baby’s death

Birmingham, Ala (WIAT) Protesters Tuesday demanded that the indictment against Marshae Jones be dismissed stating that this is not only about Jones, but for the rights of all women everywhere.

This story dates back to December of last year when Jones allegedly got into an altercation with another woman and was shot.

Jones had a miscarriage as a result of the skirmish but now, months later, Jones has been indicted by a grand jury for the manslaughter of her unborn child while charges have been dropped against the other woman, Ebony Jemison.

Jefferson County commissioner Sheila Tyson helped organize the protest, calling this an injustice against all women and stating that they will not back down.

“We are standing for the protection for women. We’re gonna protect the north, the south, the east and the west,” Tyson said. “You mess with our women, and we are going to stand and if we have to, we’re gonna stand on your head! We are not gonna tolerate it anymore. We shall not be moved!”

Protesters stated Jones and her lost child are truly the victims in this case, and stated that with the legislation such as HB 314 being recently passed, a bill that effectively bans abortions, they believe that women are now being “demonized” in Alabama.