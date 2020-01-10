Providence Baptist Church continues mission of protecting community during life’s storms

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – When it comes to prepping for severe weather the most important combo is making sure you can quickly get to your safe shelter and you have a way to get real-time alerts via a cell phone app or weather radio.

News 3 spoke with Prissy Goodson with Providence Baptist Church who is urging families to take the weather warnings seriously. Prissy has worked alongside her church to serve the community during life’s storms. Prissy and her family will be ready to welcome others into the church on Saturday if needed.

“Just don’t wait until the last minute, that is the biggest problem we have seen in the past people running in the door at the very last minute. So as soon as Lee County EMA tells me to open, me, my husband and daughter will be there to open the doors and we will stay open until they tell us to close,” said Goodson.

Goodson leads the Providence Severe Weather Action team. She says the shelter is stocked and ready to protect its community once again. The Church sheltered 88 people during the March 3 deadly tornado that struck Beauregard and became a beacon of hope during the ongoing recovery.

“We play cards, we have a good time, we put on movies for the kids. We try to have a good time even though the circumstances. We will be there to hold your hand, hug you, love on you and we just ask God to let us do whatever He wants us to do,” shared Goodson.

If your home is not safe there are several options in Lee County that will welcome families from all over.

“SAFER LOCATION” OPTIONS FOR THE ANTICIPATED SEVERE WEATHER TOMORROW 1/11/2020:

Southern Union Community College will have their shelter open tomorrow located on Southern Union Community College Campus in Opelika.

Providence Baptist Church will open if a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING IS ISSUED located @ 2807Lee Road 166 Opelika,

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church will open if a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING IS ISSUED located @ 784 Lee Road 298(One block from Smiths Station Jr. High School).

Greene Hall(Auburn University) located @ 1130 Wire Road, Auburn, Al will open if A TORNADO WATCH is issued.

Ralph Brown Draughon Library (Auburn University) located @ 231 Mell Street Auburn, Alabama 36849 will open if a TORNADO WATCH is issued.