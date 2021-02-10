Providence Canyon State Park sees more visitors after renovations, during pandemic

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – With newly renovated bathrooms, new marketing practices, and despite COVID-19, Providence Canyon State Park has seen a huge increase in visitors.

Providence Canyon has made some minor changes, which park officials say have led to a major increase in visitors. The park has updated its marketing strategy and renovated the visitor center, including the bathrooms.

Not only have these changes brought in more visitors, but COVID-19 has had an impact on the increase of visitors, too. State Park assistant manager Alison Powell says it makes her feel good to see an increase in visitors.

“It makes us feel great, it’s a good feeling. A lot of times people will come and they’ll say they didn’t even know this place existed. So with the extra marketing, like I said, as well as word of mouth, getting out were seeing a huge increase and it just feels good,” Powell said.

On the weekends the park is averaging between 400-500 visitors. Only 250 visitors are allowed to go onto the trails at a time. Due to the high volume of visitors on the weekend, the park routinely runs out of parking spaces for visitors.

While the guests are hiking in the canyon, they might encounter tracks from a number of wild animal species, like wild turkeys, hogs, armadillos, foxes, and coyotes. If hikers and campers are lucky, they may run into these animals during their visit. Still, park ranger Reba Brumbelow advises visitors not to approach the wildlife.

“They should just keep their distance and just respect the wildlife and their habitat and just continue along the trail. Don’t threaten them, don’t approach them and try to stay out of their way, and if they look like they’re not moving just turn around and go the other way,” Brumbelow said.

Powell and Brumbelow both enjoy working at the park because of its natural beauty. They also enjoy living in the park.

“My favorite part is just being able to live here. I live here in the park, and it’s really interesting just having this as your backyard,” Brumbelow said.