Public health officials: Emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine available by December

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)

The Associated Press is reporting the first vaccine for COVID-19 may be authorized for emergency use as early as December 2020.

The vaccine would be given to high-risk groups such as health care workers. Public health officials say it would be a monumental undertaking to distribute hundreds of millions of doses and ensure that people return for the necessary second dose.

When asked by WRBL News Three whether they would get the vaccine, some Facebook users are taking a cautious approach to the vaccine.

“No. I need to see what happens to people who take it first,” said Jo Jones.

“No, I will wait to see what happens to those who take it first. I remember the Tuskegee experiment,” said Wylodine Harrell.

“Yes, I would/will try the vaccine,” said Andrea Manley.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says he hopes shots will be available to all Americans in April, May and June.