Publix donates $250k to Bahamas hurricane relief

TAMPA (CNN/WFLA) — Publix is donating $250,000 to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.
Based in Florida, Publix likely knows how difficult it can be to recover from hurricanes.
Dorian devastated Grand Bahama and its surrounding islands as a Category 5 storm earlier this week. At one point, it stalled for about 15 hours and pummeled the area nonstop with wind and rain.
TOP STORIES:
- Omaha Brewing Company hosts 2019 Day of Miracle’s
- Phenix City and Columbus residents enjoy the first annual Pop-Up Market
- UPDATE: Anthony King murder trial delayed
- CPD is asking for the public to help find a missing girl
- ‘It’s just, why?:’ 6-year-old shot, killed by grandfather in Hermitage murder-suicide