Publix offering gift card incentive for flu shots

(CNN) Publix is basically paying you to get your flu shot.

The grocery store chain will give you a free $10 gift card if you get vaccinated at one of its pharmacies. No appointment needed.

Publix says just stop by any store. The offer is only available for a limited time.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine by the end of October.

The CDC says while seasonal influenza viruses are detected year-round in the United States, flu viruses are most common during the fall and winter.

Influenza activity often begins to increase in October.

Most of the time, flu activity peaks between December and February, although activity can last as late as May.