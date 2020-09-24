Pumpkin Spice mac-and-cheese? Kraft is bringing it to the US

by: Kaley Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – This time of the year, pumpkin spice is everywhere- even in mac-and-cheese.

Kraft Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese launched in Canada earlier this week, and within two days, over 30,000 Canadians signed up for an online waitlist to try it.

Now, it’s making its way to the U.S.

This Friday through Tuesday, Americans can enter for a chance to get their hands on the pumpkin spice-flavored mac and cheese by using the hashtags #PumpkinSpiceKMC #Sweepstakes and tagging @KraftMacNCheese on Twitter.

According to a press release about the product, Kraft Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese is the same cheesy Mac & Cheese Americans know and love, “now with added fall flavors: hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger. Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese is best served curled up with a cozy scarf, flannel shirt, and pumpkin-scented candle.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

