Punxsutawney Groundhog not “Philling” it, extends winter weeks, but Columbus dry soon

The wind continues and the sunshine doesn’t help too much from the wind chill. Wind chill values are dropping into the lower to mid-20s after sunset, with winds 15mph gusting to 25.

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Tuesday morning and that means six more weeks of winter, according to ol’ folklore.

Phil woke up at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday morning to see his shadow at The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club at Gobbler’s Knob.

The sun will be shining again Wednesday morning before our next front approaches the region Friday.

The weather will calm by tomorrow, which means calmer winds but pleasantly chilly conditions. The same front will lift rain back into the region late Saturday, with cloudy conditions.

Friday morning will be the first front, which will bring rain and warmer readings ahead of it. Nothing severe with this set-up.

An Arctic air mass slowly works farther south and it will be behind this front bringing with it another cold start to next week, similar to this week. Bundle-up in this extended forecast.