COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus restaurant owner facing multiple sexual exploitation charges is out on bond.

Dennis Thompson is out on a bond. And now there are questions being raised about the conditions of that bond.

Thompson is facing 23 counts related to cameras discovered in the downtown restaurant he co-owned.

After spending more than 80 days in the Muscogee County Jail Thompson is now out on bond.

Thompson was arrested back in September after his Animal Farmer co-owner discovered cameras in the restrooms.

A lengthy police investigation followed.

Thompson was released just before Christmas on a $96,500 dollar bond set by Superior Court Judge Ben Richardson.

Now, there is a question about one provision in Thompson’s bond order.

He is to stay at his parents’ home in Pine Mountain and wear an ankle monitor. The order sets a curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

That means Thompson can go where he wants in the six-county Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

That was not the intention, says Assistant District Attorney George Lipscomb. The state objected to a bond because of the nature of Thompson’s charge and they involved a minor.

“Well, since then there has been some confusion about the terms of the bond,” Thompson said. “The parties have interpreted it two different ways.”

Lipscomb and the State claim it was clear from multiple bond hearings and testimony from Thompson’s family members that he would stay in Pine Mountain and work on a property up there.

Numerous victims have complained to the prosecutor after seeing Thompson in Columbus.

That’s not how Thompson’s defense attorney sees it.

“My client is following all the bond orders as directed,” Kendrick said. “And will continue to do so until the day he can prove his innocence in court.”

There is a new bond hearing set for later this month where Lipscomb plans to ask the judge for clarification.

Lipscomb tells WRBL that he would like to get this case on a trial docket by March or April. Kendrick points out the case has not been indicted.

Another condition of that bond is Thompson is a not allowed to have contact with anyone involved in the case. He is also prohibited from going to Uptown Columbus except to meet with his attorney.