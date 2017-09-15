Rabies case confirmed on Catalina Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A rabies case has been confirmed on Catalina Drive in Columbus.

The Columbus Department of Environmental Health confirm that a fox in the area was tested by the state laboratory and was positive for rabies.

The Department of Health urges residents in the area to contact Animal Control if any stray, domestic animals, bats, raccoons, foxes, etc. are seen in the area

Residents in the Catalina Drive are strongly advised to take the following precautions.