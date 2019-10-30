Radford University issues alert for shots fired near campus

UPDATE: 10:15 p.m.: A brief statement has been released Radford University stating the following:

“Social media reports of shots fired on campus are false. No injuries have been reported. The campus is not on lockdown but individuals are encouraged to remain inside until an all clear is issued.” Caitlyn Scaggs, Radford University Associate Vice President of University Relations

UPDATE 10:04 p.m.: Jenni Wilder, public information coordinator for the city of Radford, said by email: “This is an isolated incident and a static event. This is not an active shooter event.”

UPDATE 9:50 p.m.: The Radford City Police Department released the following statement about tonight’s incident:

On 29 October 2019 at approximately 2025 hours, Radford City Police responded to the area of the 500 block of Fairfax Street, Radford, VA for a report of gunshots being fired. Police located a witness that described a red four door Ford Fusion that was approached on foot by a light skinned African American male (described further as 5’10” tall wearing a red jacket). The unknown suspect male fired approximately four gunshots near/at the vehicle and then fled on foot. This vehicle struck another parked vehicle as it left the area. No injuries have been reported at this time. The incident is under investigation by Radford City Police and citizens with information are asked to please contact 540-731-3624. Radford University released an ‘emergency notification’ immediately after this incident was reported to police. No further information will be released at this time. Radford City Police Department

UPDATE 9:40 p.m.: Radford University tweeted the following messages, reiterating an earlier statement sent to WFXRtv.com:

Radford University is awaiting additional details from the City of Radford Police Department. Once an all clear is received, a follow-up campus alert will be distributed. — Radford University (@radfordu) October 30, 2019

Radford University distributed a campus alert regarding shots fired at an off-campus location within the City of Radford. This is an isolated incident and a developing police matter. — Radford University (@radfordu) October 30, 2019

UPDATE 9:29 p.m.: This statement was emailed to WFXRtv.com by Radford University regarding the report of shots fired near campus:

“Radford University distributed a campus alert regarding shots fired at an off-campus location within the City of Radford. This is an isolated incident and a developing police matter in which Radford University is awaiting additional details from the City of Radford Police Department. Once an all clear is received, a follow-up campus alert will be distributed.” Caitlyn Scaggs

Associate Vice President for University Relations

UPDATE 9:10 p.m.: Images of the scene around Radford University are below. They were taken by WFXR’s Ralph Winfrey at the scene.

Students gather near Radford University after reports of shots fired near campus. (Photo: Ralph Winfrey/WFXR News)

Police are seen near Radford University after reports of shots fired near campus. (Photo: Ralph Winfrey/WFXR News)

UPDATE 9:05 p.m.: The following text was sent out a short time ago and was submitted to WFXR News by a Radford student:

ORIGINAL STORY 9:01 P.M.: Radford University sent out an alert moments ago about shots fired near campus.

WFXR News is working on getting additional information.

