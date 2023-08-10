COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger made a stop in Columbus Wednesday as part of a statewide inspection of voting equipment.

During the visit, Raffensperger sat down for a wide-ranging one-on-one exclusive interview with WRBL.

Raffensperger’s December 2020 phone call with then President Donald Trump has been at the center of criminal investigations into the now-former president. Trump lost Georgia to President Joe Biden and he was asking the secretary of state to find more than 11,000 votes, the difference in the outcome.

Here’s Wednesday’s exchange with Raffensperger.

Reporter: As you watch this unfold in legal circles right now federally, and now it’s coming to downtown Atlanta, to the Fulton County Courthouse it looks like. You were there on that phone call and you are a witness and it is evidence in these cases. What’s in your mind right now as you watch this whole thing play out legally?

Raffensperger: “Well, it’s like I think former Attorney General Barr said, the political cycle is a lot shorter than the legal cycle. It’s been over two and a half years and it’s like a slow-moving train. It just continues to roll on. But I think by and large, the American people have moved on. They’re worried about where we are right now, economic opportunity for themselves. Inflation, just the issues that are pocketbook issues. And I think so many people have moved on. … A segment of society is back there looking at the past. And then obviously the legal process has to kind of do what they do.”

WRBL also asked Raffensperger about the possibility Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp could enter the presidential race.

Here’s what he had to say.

Reporter: The pundits are saying that he could get pulled in as a potential candidate in the 2024 Republican presidential race. What are your thoughts on that?

Raffensperger: I’d support that because if you look at — now I am speaking as a Republican, not as a as a secretary of state — but speaking as a Republican conservative, I think that it’s very important that whoever wants to be the next president will have to win in Georgia. And having Governor Kemp on that ticket would ensure that the state does go for a Republican.”

Reporter: So, you are one of these guys that is interested in him as the break-glass-in-case of emergency candidate. Right?

Raffensperger: “No,I think that I think it’s really it’s a positive. … It’s not, you know, choosing the lesser of two evils like we’re looking at right now. It’s actually having someone that’s done something positive for the people of their state and actually leads well and has the right tone, the right message that can really build a broad-based coalition. … You know, I think he can take those cowboy boots out to Arizona and he could win him some votes.”

When asked about a 2024 presidential run, Kemp has repeatedly said he’s focused on his work here in Georgia.

The entire Sunday Conversation will air on News 3 Sunday Morning beginning at 8.