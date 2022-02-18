Raffle fundraiser to benefit wounded Oklahoma child

FAIRLAND, Okla. – The Fairland community is caring for one of their own after a firefighter’s son suffered an accidental gunshot wound earlier this month.

More News from WRBL

Tucker Bear was asleep in his bed on Feb. 9 when a stray bullet hit his house passing through walls hitting the 5-year-old’s neck, traveling through his small body, and exiting through his leg

Benji Bear, Tucker’s father is a member of Fairland Fire Department and has volunteered numerous hours for training and putting the needs of others first in his community.

A raffle fundraiser is being launched to help the family during Tucker’s recovery. Some of the items donated are a Yeti 110 Cooler, a Pelican Dakota 15.5 canoe, and several gifts certificates.

Raffle tickets will be available on Monday at all Ottawa County Fire Departments and at the Guardians of the Heart Conference at Downstream Casino.

The drawing is set for March 25.