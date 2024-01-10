VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Tuesday morning, as severe weather rolled into east Alabama, neighbors along Lower Street in Valley were awakened by sirens as the East Alabama Fire District responded to a house fire.

Neighbor Seth Olsen recorded a video of the house fire, capturing the sounds of crackling flames and the red glow of stormy skies around 12:45 Tuesday morning in the Riverview Community.

Thankfully, Valley police tell WRBL that nobody was living in the house at the time of the fire. Both East Alabama and Hugley Fire responded. The home was fully involved as 40-mile-per-hour storm winds made getting the fire contained a difficult task, but crews were able to keep the blaze from jumping to other structures.

The house is a total loss. A lightning strike may have caused the fire, but all possibilities remain under investigation by the fire marshal and Valley Police.

Meanwhile, with more severe weather expected on Friday, please keep these severe weather fire prevention tips in mind: