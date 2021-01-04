 

Raiders talk about thrilling season- finale win 32-31 over Broncos

by: Ron Futrell

Jon Gruden has no interest in playing for ties.

On the final offensive play of the Raiders season, Gruden could’ve got for 1 with :24 seconds left in regulation to send the game against the Broncos to overtime, but not this time and not during this season. The successful 2-point conversion led the Raiders to a spectacular come-from-behind win over the rival Denver Broncos.

The Raiders finish their first season in Las Vegas with an 8-8 record, but head into the off-season on a positive note. Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs are All-Pro and Derek Carr had one of his best season at quarterback. There are plenty of holes in the defense that need to be addressed in the off-season, including finding a new Defensive Coordinator.

Coach Gruden and many of the players shared their thoughts with the media after the game.

