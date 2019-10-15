Rain is getting squeezed out back to sunny, dry, and cool

The forecast over the next 7-10 days will be in favor for added temporary relief from drought conditions. By tomorrow afternoon the cold front will move through with breezy conditions and the rain will taper-off

A few fronts and fast moving disturbances set the stage for more opportunities for rainfall but not a wash-out for the days in-between.

Daytime highs are up in the forecast. Thanks to added sunshine in this forecast and overnight lows will be the coolest we’ve had this season as they dip into the 40s.

Saturday is looking more 50/50, so I’ll err on the side of caution, with the potential for showers Saturday but will put it in tomorrow, so not calling Saturday a wash-out despite what models are saying. Sunday through Monday will have better chances for widespread showers and storms, when the next cool front slides through the region.