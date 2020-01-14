Rain not out, just yet, then sunshine; and rain again Saturday

We continue to track this heavy rainfall over the same areas, so we are focusing on some flash flooding now. We will see the river levels getting close to flood stage and that means more rain upstream, will bring overflowing waters for the River walk.

The main feature will be watching closely for weak disturbances riding along the stalled-out front.

This stalled out front is the same system from Saturday that has lifted back into the region, with areas of low-pressure disturbances riding along the front.

As these disturbances ride along this front acting as a track to direct these storms and rain showers across the region, we begin to see enhancement of showers that are heavy, with thunderstorms, and gusty winds at times.

There will be less rain coming up for Wednesday into Thursday, so those temperatures will rise easily into the mid to upper 70s as it clears Thursday into Friday, we can expect mostly sunny conditions in cooler conditions by the end of the week.

As far as Saturday is concerned, we will begin to see showers coming into the region late morning on Saturday with another cold front that will scour out the air and bring a sunny and breezy and much colder air early next week.



