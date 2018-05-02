Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts teacher named Fulbright Scholar

A classical guitar teacher at the Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts, has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award to Spain in the field of music performance.

“I am honored to be the recipient of a Fulbright Scholar grant to spend the 2018-2019 academic year in Madrid, Spain, where I will collaborate with composers and musicians in the study and performance of new music for the classical guitar,” said Bass.

Dr. Jeremy Bass is one of more than 800 U.S. citizens who will teach, conduct research, and/or provide expertise abroad, for the 2018-2019 academic year, through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program. “This project builds upon my recently-completed doctoral studies, which involved a strong focus on contemporary chamber music, as well as various trips to Europe.”

According to a release provided by the Fulbright Program, “recipients of Fulbright awards are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement as well as record of service and demonstrated leadership in their respective fields.”

The Fulbright Program is recognized as the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government. It is funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State.