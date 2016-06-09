Raising Awareness about PTSD

COLUMBUS, Ga. – June is PTSD or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month.

The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that 11 to 20 percent of soldiers who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom are suffering from PTSD. It’s estimated 12 percent of soldiers from Desert Storm are suffering from PTSD and 15 percent of those who served in Vietnam.

Dr. Kaizad Shroff, a psychiatrist who treats soldiers and their families says soldiers are returning from the battlefield suffering flashbacks, or reliving the trauma over and over. Spouses may notice the soldiers tend to isolate themselves, shy away from family events, and have trouble sleeping. Anxiety will also be present.

To get help, you can call The Bradley Center at 706-320-3700 or The Pastoral Institute at 706-649-6500.