Rally for stocks mostly gone by the closing bell Wednesday

NEW YORK (AP) – A modest rally for stocks was mostly gone by the closing bell on Wall Street, ending winning streaks for the S&P and the Dow.

The Nasdaq managed a tiny gain, enough to give it another record high.

Trading was mostly listless on a day without major new economic data and only a few corporate earnings reports.

The S&P index fell 1 point, less than 0.1%, to 3,191. The Dow fell 27 points, or 0.1%, to 28,239.

The Nasdaq rose 4 points, or 0.1%, to 8,827. Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.92%.