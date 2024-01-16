COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus teenager Lexy McRea has been battling bone cancer for more than four years.

Earlier this month her family faced an insurance deadline that could have denied her treatment that she needed to continue her fight. The McRae’s pleas for help went all the way to the Georgia Governor’s office.

Michael and Katy McRae were in a bureaucratic mess leading up to the Jan. 4 deadline to be approved for a state Medicaid program that would allow her to receive treatment for Osteosarcoma, an aggressive form of bone cancer.

Her cancer has spread to her lungs, leg bones, hips, and spine and she’s running out of treatment options.

Here was her parents’ reaction as they faced denial of insurance Lexy had used most of her four-year cancer fight.

“You just panic,” said Michael McRea. “And you freeze at the same time? Like, what do we do? What do we do? We literally just ran around the house, and didn’t know what to do. You fear the worst, and you have no idea what’s next.”

Katy McRae, Lexy’s mother, described it this way.

“It’s like everything is moving fast forward out of control, but in slo-mo, at the same time,” she said. “It’s incredibly difficult to explain.”

Lexy found an ally in the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research. And she and her parents got help navigating the complicated Katy Beckett/Medicaid program.

“When Katy, Lexy’s mom, you know, did a post on her Caring Bridge site that they just were in limbo,” said Dean Crowe, founder and CEO of Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research. “And if Lexy had not renewed her Katy Beckett, she would not be able to get her treatment. And that was just horrific to me because Lexy has relapsed several times with osteosarcoma. But Lexy wants to fight. And I strongly believe that any child, you know in the world that any child in America who wants to fight their cancer should be given that opportunity.”

Lexy’s in her sixth bout with the disease. Her allies took it to Gov. Brian Kemp, who met Lexy last fall when she was in his office for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The day of the deadline the McRaes had not received word of renewal. It came down to the final hour before they were notified.

“I had gone out to get Lexy some medical supplies that she needed,” Katy McRae said. “And I got the call as I was playing into the driveway and I just sat in the car, cried.”

For Michael McRae, it was a relief.

“I have to worry about what if we don’t get approved? What is our next thing? We were running out of options,” he said. “So, she called me and said it had been approved. That burden went away.”

The McRaes are hoping Lexy’s plight sparks some change in the state system.

“That’s why we are doing this interview with you,” Katy McRae said. “Not only to talk about how wonderful and amazing our daughter is. But also because this is not a well-oiled machine. It is not even running. We can do better. This process has to be reformed so more parents, other families, are not going through what we have gone through.”

Crowe said Lexy’s plight has sparked a conversation on the state level.

“All of us who were working on this, including Gov. Kemp, realize that there is a larger conversation that needs to take place,” Crowe said. “One, how can we streamline the renewal process of Katy Beckett. Not only for the families but the people who work for Katy Beckett. I mean it has to be frustrating for them, too.”

Kemp’s spokesman Garrison Douglas issued the following statement Tuesday.

“The Governor and First Lady are delighted and thankful that Alexis is able to receive the treatment she needs,” it read. “They are keeping her, her family, and all those afflicted by this terrible illness in their prayers.”

Lexy praised those who fought for her.

“They stood up to the call — they heard it,” she said. “They listened. And it went all the way to the governor. And no matter your opinions on anything, when it comes down to helping children, that’s one of the most important things. You know, I’m 15. I don’t know much about politics, but I know that when it comes to protecting children, that should be the main thing in this is helping kids that are sick in the hospital trying to get better and they need that. It’s taught me, you know if you don’t give up, people will listen.”

Her fight is a difficult one.

“When I’m in a lot of pain or I just don’t feel good, I just lay on the couch or wherever I am and say, this is not it’s not fair because I can’t catch a break,” she said. “You know, I finish one thing and then another thing comes. Like I finished radiation the other day and I haven’t felt good. So it’s like I’ve done with radiation, but I’m still not feeling great.”

She has found support and comfort from her older brother, Peyton.

“And just not giving up because there’s been a lot of times we’ve made a lot of significant progress,” he said “And then just boom, sent way back farther than we wanted to be. But she still persisted. She’s still here, and that’s taught me a lot about not giving up, even if there can be a lot of setbacks.”

Lexy has learned to deal with those setbacks. And it starts with her attitude.

“I learned over the years, I don’t really like to be like, ‘Woe is me,’ especially to other people,” Lexy said. “Because I’ve had my friends say, you know, ‘Oh, I can’t complain around you because you’ve gone through so much.’ And I hate that because I, I want to be there for other people and I hate it when people, you know, they pity me so much that they won’t even let me help them.”