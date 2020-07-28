Randolph County Hospital Authority votes to close county’s only hospital

CUTHBERT, Ga (WRBL) – The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened the country’s rural health crisis. Nationwide, more than 40 hospitals have closed or filed for bankruptcy this year, most of them in rural communities.

The Randolph County Hospital Authority recently unanimously voted to close Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center after not being able to secure $10 million in order to remodel and renovate.

“The main part of our facility was built in 1948 and we have struggled over the last 25 years financially to maintain and to have the hospital to stay open,” Steve Whatley with the Randolph County Hospital Authority says.

They made the decision after a Nashville consultant said it would be at least $10 million to get the facility up to minimum basic care.

“And then COVID came along and just kinda pushed us over the edge. So we made the difficult decision to close the hospital. Unfortunately, it is one that could not be avoided. We love our community hospital, and we have done all we could to keep it open. Within a few months, our financial situation would be such that we would not be able to make payroll, and we have no choice but to cease operations,” Whatley says.

“Chief Executive Officer Kim Gilman and Chief Financial Officer Candace Guarnieri worked tirelessly for months to try to secure over $10 million in funding for critical facility improvements. That funding was not successfully secured before the pandemic and was made even less attainable by the advent of the COVID crisis,” the Authority said in a statement.

The Hospital Authority will do its best to keep the Joe-Anne Burgin nursing home and the clinic open. “Closing the hospital will free up resources to allow us to keep the nursing home

open. We are looking for a private operator to purchase or lease the nursing home to

ensure its long-term viability in our community,” Whatley said.

Although Randolph County is among those with the most COVID cases per 100,000 people, the Medical Center did not have any COVID-19 patients.

Nikki Bryant, owner of Adams Family Pharmacy, says the loss of a health facility will have a devastating impact on not just the community’s health… but on their economic health as well.

“For the jobs that are lost, for access to care. Rural health is so undeserved now as it is,” Bryant says.

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has managed all three facilities for the Randolph

County Hospital Authority since 1996. The Authority anticipates approximately 90

employees will be needed for the continued operation of the nursing home and family

medicine clinic. It is estimated that approximately 50 employees will be impacted by the

hospital closure, and Phoebe has committed to placing as many of those people as

possible within the Phoebe health system. “Without Phoebe’s guidance and investment,

we would have had to close our hospital years ago. We appreciate our partnership with

Phoebe and their willingness to minimize the economic impact of the hospital’s closure

on our small community, by offering employment to our dedicated hospital staff,”

Whatley said.

No hospital means no emergency room, so come October 22, 2020, Randolph County residents will have to drive 35-40 minutes to Eufaula or Albany or an hour to Columbus.