COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This week WRBL got exclusive interviews with seven rank-and-file members of the Columbus Police Department.

These are people impacted by the recent turmoil and staff shortages inside the department. They are also among the first ones you see on the street. And these are the voices you rarely hear talking publically about the issues in the department.

Patrol – the uniform officers on the street – is the largest division inside the Columbus Police Department.

And those inside and outside of the department say right now it’s broken. Staff shortages have left too few officers with too much ground to cover.

“What I can say about patrol is patrol is the backbone of our department — any police department for that matter,” said Sgt. Thomas Hill, a 16-year veteran of the Columbus Police force. “And I’m saying that as a seasoned investigator. I know that our number one priority should be patrol services, because if we can fill the vacancies we have in patrol, that will help reduce crime just by them being visible and out there every day.”

Here’s why he says that.

“If you see more police cars and more officers interacting directly with the public on a daily basis, it’s going to help curb some of the crime,” Hill said. “Not all of it. You have to have an active approach to reduce crime, but that passively will deter some crime. Just having that increased presence and we need that in patrol.”

Interim Police Chief Stoney Mathis has been on the job for more than two months and he is working to beef up patrol. One way he’s doing this is switching from 10-hour to 12-hour shifts on August 19th.

“We’re currently transitioning to 12-hour shifts instead of 10-hour shifts, which is going to help with manpower,” said Officer Emily Wolfley, who has spent three years in the Patrol Division. “It’s going to put more officers on the street which in turn will be able to help us do our jobs, I think, more efficiently.”

And it will benefit the citizens.

“There are times that it takes us two or 3 hours to get to a call,” she said. “That’s not good for us. That’s not good for the citizens of Columbus when it takes three hours to get to a call. But when we told this to the chief or we told this to our administration, we said, ‘Listen, these are things that we need help with.’ He immediately made a change from 10-hour shifts to 12-hour shifts. The math makes sense and it’s going to put more people on the street that’s going to help us. And that’s, in turn, going to help the citizens of Columbus.”

Part of fixing patrol is hiring more officers. CPD is 150 officers down and a chunk of that is on the street.

“I feel like if you can address the issues that are to patrol level, we’re the start of it all,” said Cpl. Darquis Brown, who has spent four years in the department. “We’re the ones who go out and take the initial call. We’re the ones out there making the stops, showing presence, and engaging with the community. If you can fix everything at the patrol level and really beef that up, I think it drives for more officer presence in the city. You have more officers on the streets because they want to come to work. They enjoy coming to work. It just makes it for a better department.”

One veteran officer, Command Sgt. Dechon Grant with nearly 36 years on the force, says fixing patrol is a priority but one thing has to be done first.

“Yes, fixing patrol would fix a lot,” he said. “But before fixing patrol, you have to fix the top. And it starts with the chief.”

He has watched Mathis closely for the past two months.

“And from what I’ve seen, the energy that Chief Mathis has brought it, the energy that that he now he displays, even the officers realize it,” Grant said. ” They’re like, ‘Oh, wow.’ And they actually … that is the talk in the lower ranks, in patrol.”

Interim Chief Mathis told WRBL he applied for the permanent job. He is going through the interview process like any candidate. The city is not releasing the names or number of applicants. Mathis encouraged members of his command staff to apply if they are interested.

