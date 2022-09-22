COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A local group of artists, The Artists Anonymous, plans to curate a new art exhibition at The Rankin Gallery, according to a group member named Charles Fowler. There will be an opening reception for the exhibition on Sept. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free, and preregistration isn’t necessary.

“It’s an all-ages show,” Fowler said. “When you get to The Rankin, you’ll have to take the elevator to get to the second floor.”

Fowler said the exhibition will feature paintings, photography, mixed media art, textile art and ceramic work. He estimated that there will be 30 to 40 works of art, which will be up for about a month.

“We want to put together an exhibition to show off local artists from some CSU students currently and some graduated, and some other locals who we thought had a pretty good visual language we wanted to put out there,” Fowler said.

Refreshments will be provided, and visitors will be able to meet the artists.

The Rankin Gallery is located at 1004 Broadway in Columbus.