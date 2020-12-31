 

Rapper MF Doom dead at 49

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK – JUNE 28: Rapper MF DOOM performs at a benefit concert for the Rhino Foundation at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield on June 28, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – British-born rapper, songwriter and record producer MF Doom (born Daniel Dumile), who was known for his humorous, villain-inspired persona, has died. He was 49.

The performer died on Oct. 31, according to Instagram and Facebook posts shared to the his page Thursday.

The cause of death was not revealed.

“Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family,” his wife wrote in the posts.

She called the rapper “the greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for.”

MF Doom’s team confirmed his passing in a statement to XXL: “With heavy hearts, we share these words from MF DOOM’s family. It is our wish to continue to respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

MF Doom was known for some of hip-hop’s most celebrated albums, including “Operation Doomsday” and “Madvillainy” with Madlib. In December, he released a collaboration with BADBADNOTGOOD called “The Chocolate Conquistadors.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

66° / 54°
Showers in the Vicinity
Showers in the Vicinity 0% 66° 54°

Saturday

66° / 43°
PM Rain
PM Rain 73% 66° 43°

Sunday

56° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 56° 34°

Monday

60° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 60° 38°

Tuesday

62° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 62° 34°

Wednesday

62° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 62° 43°

Thursday

60° / 40°
AM Showers
AM Showers 38% 60° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

5 PM
Light Rain
81%
67°

66°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
66°

65°

7 PM
Cloudy
12%
65°

67°

8 PM
Cloudy
12%
67°

66°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
66°

65°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

64°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
63°

61°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
61°

60°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
60°

58°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
58°

57°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
57°

56°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
56°

55°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
55°

55°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
55°

55°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
55°

56°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
56°

57°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
57°

60°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
60°

63°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

65°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
65°

66°

2 PM
Showers
37%
66°

65°

3 PM
Showers
38%
65°

65°

4 PM
Showers
57%
65°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories