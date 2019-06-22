Reaching out with compassion

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) - Sunflowers drew News 3 to Beauregard after a woman posted on Beauregard Strong's Facebook page with a picture of a sunflower and an inspiring story.

The woman shared how the tornado scattered a 40-pound bag of sunflower seeds from her mom's storage shed. Now, random pops of yellow are growing along Highway 51, and other areas of the storm-ravaged community.