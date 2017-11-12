Reaction to Auburn vs Georgia game

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The University of Georgia and Auburn University is one of the biggest football rivalries in the nation.

With number one Georgia losing to number ten Auburn you can imagine there were different emotions circulating Saturday night.

Christian Payumo says he’s disappointed over the Bulldogs lost.

“They”re the number one team but it didn’t last to long so I’m pretty disappointed,” said Payumo.

Isak Disser says this Auburn win is the best thing that could’ve happened for the team. He told News 3’s Ken Martin they are one step closer to making it to the playoffs.

“It’ll be interesting to see what they do with that win and how they kind of use it to help themselves for the next game,” Disser said.

Georgia fans say their team is still number one in their book.

It’s not the end of the season we really clenched the SEC East so we’ll see whoever received the championship game,” said Payumo

“After beating a big team like Georgia and doing it so soundly 40-10 you know it’s pretty impressive so I’ll be interested to see what happens in the next couple of weeks,” Disser said.

Even though it’s likely Auburn won’t make the number one spot, fans are still faithful.

“I think the best case scenrio is that they make it to the college playoffs,” Disser said.

When you ask a true Georgia fan why they aren’t wearing red and black.

“O I took that off real quick,” Payumo said.

A football game that’s a big deal for many across the valley.