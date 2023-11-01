The forecast takes the dip to the freezing mark for the coldest readings of the season. In other words, widespread frost across east Alabama and West central Georgia. The winds will be calmer, which will help the digital thermometers and mercury fall to freezing.

The skies will remain clear in the morning, and clear throughout the day, helping us to warm as well. The good news is by afternoon the winds remain calm and slowly we begin to warm each day as high pressure subsides and strengthens over the region.

The extended forecast will warm ahead of another cold front, which takes nearly another week from this Friday. Rain chances are still looking negligible for the week and for this next front, And we are still in the Tropical Atlantic Hurricane season through the end of November and there’s no sign of tropical moisture replacing our strong dry air mass.