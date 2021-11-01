Readings will drop each day until the upper 30’s Sunday morning

A cool dry front just swept through the region adding drier and stable air back into the forecast. This will keep the air mass colder overnight and add more sunshine in the afternoon, keeping us pleasantly mild.

Wednesday there will be an increase of high cloud cover throughout the day. Rain will be scattered ahead of this system throughout the day Thursday through early Friday morning and it will be damp and chilly.

This is ahead of a developing storm system over the Rockies and it has colder Canadian air that will eventually spread across the southeast this weekend. We will need to keep those jackets or sweatshirts handy because we will feel for some of the coldest air of the season Sunday morning because we will dip down into the upper 30s.

Fall Foliage colors are all here…

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Sunday morning. FALL BACK!