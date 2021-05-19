 

Recall expanded for Durisan hand sanitizer contaminated with bacteria

(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded a recall for a hand sanitizer product that became infected with water supply-borne bacteria.

The F.D.A., expanding its previous April recall, updated its announcement to declare the voluntary recall of all Durisan hand sanitizer products that had not expired.

The bacteria, Burkholderia contaminans, entered the hand sanitizer due to a contaminated water supply.

Use of a hand sanitizer contaminated with the bacteria “can range from no reaction to possible infections in a person with a hand wound or scrapes because the bacteria could enter the bloodstream, especially in patients with compromised immune systems,” the F.D.A. said.

No adverse effects have been reported thus far from use of the sanitizer.

The product, intended to be applied topically to reduce bacteria on the skin, is packaged in sizes ranging from 18mL to 1,000mL. You can find the specific lot numbers here.

