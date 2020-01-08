Recent CSU grads start their first day teaching in Muscogee County Schools

School is back in session for students here in the fountain city and for many teachers this is their first day.

Thanks to a partnership with Muscogee County School District graduates of Columbus State University(CSU) are guaranteed a contract if they meet the necessary requirements for certification. Muscogee County School District Superintendent David Lewis says this is a great opportunity for the CSU students and addresses the shortage of teachers.

News 3 spoke with Anthony Kennebrew at his graduation this past December and today he started his first day at Georgetown Elementary School. Kennebrew says he is blessed to have this opportunity and is looking forward to making an impact in his students’ lives.

“It’s basically allowing them to see other men can do other like careers other than just playing sports. There’s nothing wrong with that, but it’s basically make your platform work for you,”Kennebrew said.

“Basically, allowing kids to see that you can be an educated black man to see that there’s more of us. It gives them a lift up in life, being like a father figure, mentor figure and just basically impacting nations in a generation.”

Kennebrew has seventeen students in his first grade class at Georgetown Elementary School. He says he also wants to inspire his students.

He plans to have them recite daily positive affirmations to start the day: I will be successful, I am somebody, I am smart, I can help another person, and I can continue to grow a student.