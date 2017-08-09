Recent study ranks Georgia among worst states for healthcare

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A new study ranks Georgia among the worst states for healthcare. This is a problem for more than your physical health, but your wallet as well.

In the research published by WalletHub, Georgia is ranked as the sixth worst state for health care.

I’m sure your wondering why our state ranked so low?

WalletHub’s analysts compared 50 states and Washington D.C. across 35 measures of cost, accessibility and outcome.

Georgia ranked as one of the worst states, having the lowest percentage of insured adults and the highest infant mortality rate.

Dr. Joseph Zanga, a semi-retired Pediatrician in Columbus, says this low rank could potentially affect the health of younger generations.

“It’s a sorry state of affairs that the future of our nation, children are 25% of the population, but they’re 100% of our future,” Zanga says. “Unless we do something now, we’re condemning our future to a lesser degree of health then the present generation of elderly people.”

Today, the average American spends nearly $10,000 per year on personal health care and that number is expected to increase over time.

The overall health of the population, more advanced medical equipment and a general lack of awareness regarding the best types of treatment can all drive up costs.

