Record-breaking ozone hole forms over arctic

(CNN) – Scientists are keeping their eyes on a hole that has formed in the ozone layer over the arctic.

It’s due primarily to low temperatures in the atmosphere near the north pole forming a stable polar vortex. That, combined with chemicals from human activity caused a hole to form.

The hole has set records for its size, but experts expect it to close within weeks.

If it grows or moves south, people in parts of Greenland could be at greater risk of sunburn.

Researches do not believe the hole is related to reduced human activity due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

They’re not sure if the ongoing climate crisis is playing a role in the temperature or if it’s just normal weather variability.

Scientists are calling the hole a “geophysical curiosity.” Holes in the arctic’s ozone layer are rare. The ozone hole you’ve heard about for decades is over the antarctic.