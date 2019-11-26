Court records: Man lied about son’s involvement in Aniah Blanchard case

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest on the kidnapping investigation of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Suspect’s father lied to officers about his involvement, police say

Investigators in the Aniah Blanchard case claim that the father of a third suspect in the case lied to officers about his son’s alleged involvement in the case.

According to an affidavit filed in Montgomery, officers with the Auburn Police Department and an officer with the US Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force responded to a house on Placid Drive in Montgomery on Nov. 7, where Ibraheem Yazeed had allegedly been seen.

The report stated that officers spoke with David Lee Johnson Jr., father of David Lee Johnson III, who said he had seen Yazeed earlier in the day and had left the residence with an “unknown white female.”

Investigators claimed that it was discovered that David Lee Johnson III had driven Yazeed from Montgomery to Pensacola, Florida that day. Yazeed was arrested that night in Pensacola.

“Johnson III was in the early morning in the early morning hours of November 8, 2019 at Montgomery Police Department where he provided a rights advised written statement admitting to having knowledge of Yazeed being wanted by police and driving him to Pensacola, FL,” the affidavit stated. “Johnson III also stated his father, Johnson Jr., was at the residence and knew Yazeed was wanted and saw him leave with Yazeed in his car.”

On Nov. 10, officers followed up with Johnson Jr., who said he knew that Yazeed was wanted and that he saw him leave with his son on Nov. 7.

6 a.m.

Bond set for Antwain Fisher (CBS 42)

A court document signed by District Judge Russell K.Bush states that a motion to set bond has been granted without objection by the state.

The defendant, Antwain (also known as Antwon according to the court document) Fisher now has a set bond of $50,000.

The act was completed Monday, Nov. 26, 2019.

Fisher is the second suspect in the alleged kidnapping of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. He appeared in the Lee County courtroom Monday.

An affidavit on file with the Lee County clerk’s office shows the probable cause for the arrest of 35-year-old Fisher, known as “Squirmy.” Fisher was arrested overnight Friday by the Auburn Police Department and U.S. Marshals. Fisher is charged with first-degree kidnapping.

Content from the Associated Press was used in this report.

