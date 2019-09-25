“Recycled Teenagers” Git Up celebrating Opelika SportsPlex senior programs

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Senior participants at Opelika’s SportsPlex are on trend participating in the “Git Up Challenge” promoting activities and classes the athletic facility provides for their generation including line dancing and Zumba classes.

Valeri White is the director of the senior adult program, and when git up videos started surfacing several of her seniors expressed an interest in doing one.

White and Mary Kuhn coordinated with the SportsPlex Line Dancing class and Zumba Gold class and they learned the dance. White also brought in a couple of seniors who spend a lot of time at the SportsPlex to have a little cameo in the video.

This group of active seniors are called “recycled teenagers” because they literally have the energy and love for life that teenagers have. Activity directors try to create as many meaningful experiences for them as possible.

White and Kuhn even have “bucket list meetings” where their group comes in and writes down all the things that they want to do or see. This video is just a small (but very visual) example of how much fun they have.

For more info on membership visit www.opelikasportsplex.com or call 334-705-5560