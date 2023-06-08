COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Battle of the Badges blood drive was held June 8 in the Government building downtown.

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Fire and EMS teamed up with the Red Cross for a friendly competition to see who can get the most Donors to come out.

Each unit of blood donated can be used to save at least three lives and is separated into four major components: platelets, plasma, red blood cells and white blood cells.

Command Sergeant of Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Larry Marshall shares more about the Battle of the Badges blood drive.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to be a draw. And a draw is when they’re going in and they draw your blood. So that is what we want. And we want victory that there’s blood there when someone needs it,” said Command Sergeant Larry Marshall.

We also spoke with Fire Marshall/Division Chief John Shull who gave his remakes.

“It’s a friendly little way for us to have this competition between the sheriff’s department and we always enjoy the opportunity to partner up with our you know, our partner agencies out there and do something good for their community outside of what we do on a daily basis,” shared Shull.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office took home the victory of the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive. All together both sides had 73 donors all together with a total of 219 lives saved.

If you did not have the opportunity to donate today, you can always schedule an appointment with the Red Cross.