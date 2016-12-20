Red Cross collects blood to honor beloved community hero

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A local apartment complex is honoring the life of a beloved community member by collecting blood donations. The Crossings on Veterans Parkway hosted a blood drive dedicated to the life and memory of Deonn Carter. Police say the popular Piggly Wiggly grocer was shot trying to get his mail in August. Carter, 31, later died in the hospital from a blood clot following surgical complications.

Carter’s mother Suzette Ragland says her son would have loved the effort to give blood in his name, because the gesture would help those in need. Carter befriended several people around the Valley. His infectious personality grabbed the attention of law enforcement and other members of the community.

Ragland says Carter’s favorite holiday was Christmas. He would normally hand out gifts to law enforcement, firefighters and EMS. But this year, Columbus will miss Carter’s acts of kindness.

“This is kind of going to be the worst time of the year for me because he loved Christmas so,” Ragland said. “It’s going to bring back memories of ‘put up the tree momma’ and different things like that.”

The community manager of the Crossings Ashley Martinez says the blood drive falls in line with the kind of person Carter was.

“I was so impressed with the fact that he never met a stranger, that all he wanted to do was give and give love,” Martinez told News 3. “What better way to do that than to honor him with a blood drive where people are giving life during the giving season?”

Red Cross officials say blood supply is usually low this time of year. Hurricane Matthew, the spread of the Zika virus, as well as an increased popularity in tattoos and piercings all stifled supply growth.