Red Cross turns to local community to help those living with Sickle Cell Disease

COLUMBUS, Ga. — September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

News 3’s Ashley Garrett was live at the Red Cross Columbus Donation Center Wednesday morning.

She reports, there’s a great need for eligible donors.

All those looking to donate blood, there are four upcoming opportunities in Columbus.

They’re listed below:

Thursday, September 22

Midtown Medical Center

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

St. Peter United Methodist Church

2:00p.m. – 7:00p.m.

Friday, September 23

National Infantry Museum

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

(Bloodmobile – Sponsored by E Co 1/507th)

Monday, September 26

Columbus Community Blood DriveThe Crossings

2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.