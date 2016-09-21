Red Cross turns to local community to help those living with Sickle Cell Disease

COLUMBUS, Ga. — September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month.
News 3’s Ashley Garrett was live at the Red Cross Columbus Donation Center Wednesday morning.
She reports, there’s a great need for eligible donors.
All those looking to donate blood, there are four upcoming opportunities in Columbus.
They’re listed below:
Thursday, September 22
Midtown Medical Center
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
St. Peter United Methodist Church
2:00p.m. – 7:00p.m.
Friday, September 23
National Infantry Museum
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
(Bloodmobile – Sponsored by E Co 1/507th)
Monday, September 26
Columbus Community Blood DriveThe Crossings
2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.