Red dress and pearls event to focus on heart health for women

Women across the country will paint their towns red Friday in a show of solidarity in raising awareness about heart disease.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular diseases and stroke cause 1 in 3 women’s deaths each year, killing approximately one woman every 80 seconds.

Dr. Alicia Bryan is among the featured speakers for Friday’s 6th Annual Women’s Heart Health Awareness Event at Columbus State University. She’ll focus on nutrition. She says what Southerners are accustomed to eating is killing our hearts.

“In the South, we are notorious for adding our fats to our greens, our vegetables, having everything deep fried, a lot of sugar, heavy-laden with all those saturated fats. That is what’s really killing our hearts and just clogging them up,” says Dr. Bryan, Associate Professor of Exercise Science at CSU.

Friday’s event is sold out, but you’re interested in next year’s event, it’s always held on the first Friday in February. It’s sponsored by Nurses Inc. and Columbus State University Women’s Issues Advisory Committee.