Red Lobster is offering Cheddar Bay Biscuit gift boxes for the holidays

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Cheddar Bay Biscuits (Credit: Red Lobster/PR Newswire)

(NEXSTAR) — Red Lobster announced Monday that it is offering limited-edition gift boxes filled with its beloved Cheddar Bay Biscuits this holiday season.

“Whether you’re searching for a unique gift to give a loved one you can’t physically be with, or looking to reward yourself for finishing a tough year strong, our Cheddar Bay Biscuit gift boxes are guaranteed to serve up some much-needed warmth and comfort this holiday season,” Deanna Kotch, Red Lobster’s marketing vice president, said in a statement.

The holiday biscuit boxes will be available online starting Nov. 16. They will cost $1 more than an unboxed half-dozen order of biscuits, and they can be picked up from the restaurant or delivered to your door where available.

Though six of these popular biscuits equate to a total of 970 calories, it may be a welcomed indulgence for many folks. After all, if not during the decadence of the holidays, then when?

Last year, the seafood restaurant chain created an ugly Christmas sweater with a special pocket to keep the biscuits warm.

Red Lobster is also offering holiday seafood party platters this year that the restaurant chain says “will turn anyone into a holiday hero – regardless if the celebration happens virtually or in real life.”

The platters are also available for to-go or delivery orders.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

79° / 70°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 79° 70°

Tuesday

77° / 72°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 50% 77° 72°

Wednesday

80° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 80° 70°

Thursday

81° / 63°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 81° 63°

Friday

77° / 62°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 77° 62°

Saturday

74° / 65°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 74° 65°

Sunday

76° / 62°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 76° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

76°

6 PM
Clear
0%
76°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
74°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

4 PM
Few Showers
30%
77°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories