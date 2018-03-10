Red Sofa Tour to raise awareness for heart disease

Heart disease accounts for one in three deaths in America, this is why St. Francis Hospital and the Greater Columbus American Heart Association are teaming up for the Red Sofa Tour.

The couch will be at various locations throughout Columbus. You can stop by and sit on the couch and get your blood pressure checked.

“So they asked me to come take my blood pressure and of course I said yes, my Grandmother had a heart attack when I was younger and I thought it was a good opportunity to come out and figure out where I am with my blood pressure, and I’m excited to be apart of this because they’re going to go out around the community and figure out how everyone else is doing,” says Amanda Derbue.

The couch will even be at our WRBL studios at the end of the month.

A full list of locations are: