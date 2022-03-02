ATLANTA (AP) – Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue will take the reins of Georgia’s university system on April 1.

The system’s Board of Regents affirmed his appointment unanimously on Tuesday after multiple regents sang his praises.

The 19-member board nominated Perdue as their sole public finalist two weeks ago, but had to wait two weeks under state law before finalizing his selection.

The meeting saw multiple regents, several with long connections to Perdue, express their gratitude to Perdue for accepting the highly-paid chancellor’s post.

University system spokesperson Lance Wallace could not immediately say how much Perdue will be paid.