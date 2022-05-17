ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta police say at least eight people have been arrested at the site of a planned public safety training center.

Opponents have been occupying the wooded area for months in an attempt to prevent construction.

Atlanta Police Department Assistant Chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters Tuesday that some opponents threw rocks and what he said was a Molotov cocktail at officers who swarmed the property.

Schierbaum says charges included criminal trespass and obstruction of law enforcement officers. Opponents of the training center say cutting down so many trees would be environmentally damaging.

They also say investing $90 million in what they call “Cop City” would be wrong in light of racial justice protests against police.