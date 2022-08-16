CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary® are co-hosting an all-virtual job fair on Tuesday, they announced in a press release.

According to the release, more than 116 employers, from industries including construction, medical, administrative and logistics, will be there. Jobs range from entry-level to senior management.

Companies listed on the RecruitMilitary® website’s page for this event include:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Federal Bureau of Prisons

Department of Homeland Security

FEMA Honeywell

Franklin Energy

Military Sealift Command

EquipSystems

Lockheed Martin Corporation Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores

Spectrum

The Kroger Company

Allstate Insurance Company

There will also be career counseling, resume assistance and networking opportunities, as well as support to help veterans and their families with Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 16 from noon to 4 p.m. and is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

